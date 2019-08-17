All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
756 RICHWOOD AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

756 RICHWOOD AVENUE

756 Richwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

756 Richwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Richnor Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Offer fell through and the property is still available. Beautifully refurbished, move-in ready 3 bedrooms/ 2 full baths. All wooden floors with carpeted stairwell. This property is located within walking distance to public transportation on York Road (Red), Cold Spring (28) and Alameda (Blue, 80 &81). Finished basement classified as level 1 with bedroom, full bath and lots of storage space. Washer/Dryer hook-up. You will be trilled with the expansive backyard for entertaining. This property is strategically located and provides easy access to Downtown, Towson Mall, Morgan State University, Loyola, Towson University, and Union Memorial, St Joseph and Good Samaritan Hospitals. Included are Central Air, Refrigerator and Stove. This is a must see before making your final rental decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
756 RICHWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
756 RICHWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 RICHWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland