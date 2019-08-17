756 RICHWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Offer fell through and the property is still available. Beautifully refurbished, move-in ready 3 bedrooms/ 2 full baths. All wooden floors with carpeted stairwell. This property is located within walking distance to public transportation on York Road (Red), Cold Spring (28) and Alameda (Blue, 80 &81). Finished basement classified as level 1 with bedroom, full bath and lots of storage space. Washer/Dryer hook-up. You will be trilled with the expansive backyard for entertaining. This property is strategically located and provides easy access to Downtown, Towson Mall, Morgan State University, Loyola, Towson University, and Union Memorial, St Joseph and Good Samaritan Hospitals. Included are Central Air, Refrigerator and Stove. This is a must see before making your final rental decision.