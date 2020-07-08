747 N MILTON AVENUE

747 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205 Milton - Montford
w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
VERY NEAT AND CLEAN 3BDRM WITH FUNCTIONING BASEMENT AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. UPDATED KITCHEN, ROOF TOP PRIVACY AREA, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING, SECURITY DOORS AND 2 BATHS.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
