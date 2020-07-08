All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

747 N MILTON AVENUE

747 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

747 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
VERY NEAT AND CLEAN 3BDRM WITH FUNCTIONING BASEMENT AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. UPDATED KITCHEN, ROOF TOP PRIVACY AREA, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING, SECURITY DOORS AND 2 BATHS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 N MILTON AVENUE have any available units?
747 N MILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 N MILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 747 N MILTON AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 N MILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
747 N MILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 N MILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 747 N MILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 747 N MILTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 747 N MILTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 747 N MILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 N MILTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 N MILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 747 N MILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 747 N MILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 747 N MILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 747 N MILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 N MILTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

