Amenities

ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Amazing opportunity to rent this beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the heart of Greek town! Close to I-95, shops, restaurants, John Hopkins Bayview and Canton, this is the ideal location to be! Entertain your friends in the finished basement equipped with a kitchenette and enjoy BBQ's in the large back yard