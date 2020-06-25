All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

715 Sheridan Avenue - 1

715 Sheridan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

715 Sheridan Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
•2BR 1BATH end of group Townhouse located in the Cameron Village neighborhood of Baltimore City (East)
•Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, hall, steps, and bedrooms
•Basement has painted walls and wall to wall carpet
•Kitchen amenities include gas stove, microwave, refrigerator
•Washer & Dryer in unit
•Central AC
•Fenced backyard
•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
•NO PETS

For more information or to schedule a showing, reply with your name and phone number, or you can leave a message with Jenni at 410-921-9727.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 have any available units?
715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Sheridan Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
