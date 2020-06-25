715 Sheridan Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

•2BR 1BATH end of group Townhouse located in the Cameron Village neighborhood of Baltimore City (East)

•Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, hall, steps, and bedrooms

•Basement has painted walls and wall to wall carpet

•Kitchen amenities include gas stove, microwave, refrigerator

•Washer & Dryer in unit

•Central AC

•Fenced backyard

•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

•NO PETS



For more information or to schedule a showing, reply with your name and phone number, or you can leave a message with Jenni at 410-921-9727.