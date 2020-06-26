712 S Rose St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and parks in exciting Canton! Must-see open floorplan features wood flooring, exposed brick details, and tons of natural light! Modern kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances and leads to a private rear patio perfect for entertaining. Spacious upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and shared full bath boasting a luxurious Jacuzzi soaking tub! Bonus rear deck is the perfect place to relax and unwind!



Only minutes from The Shops at Canton Crossing

4 Minute walk to Patterson Park

Easy access to dozens of local restaurants and shops in Canton and Fells Point

10 Minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital



Pets considered with additional deposit!



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4982760)