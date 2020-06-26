All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 712 S Rose St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
712 S Rose St
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

712 S Rose St

712 South Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

712 South Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and parks in exciting Canton! Must-see open floorplan features wood flooring, exposed brick details, and tons of natural light! Modern kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances and leads to a private rear patio perfect for entertaining. Spacious upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and shared full bath boasting a luxurious Jacuzzi soaking tub! Bonus rear deck is the perfect place to relax and unwind!

Only minutes from The Shops at Canton Crossing
4 Minute walk to Patterson Park
Easy access to dozens of local restaurants and shops in Canton and Fells Point
10 Minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pets considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4982760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 S Rose St have any available units?
712 S Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 S Rose St have?
Some of 712 S Rose St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 S Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
712 S Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 S Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 S Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 712 S Rose St offer parking?
No, 712 S Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 712 S Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 S Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 S Rose St have a pool?
No, 712 S Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 712 S Rose St have accessible units?
No, 712 S Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 712 S Rose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 S Rose St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland