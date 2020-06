Amenities

Location Location Location!!! One Block from Thames Street. Two Blocks from the Broadway Market. This Well Maintained Townhome features a Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, Huge Backyard Patio for Entertaining, New Flooring and Loads of Character and Charm! Convenient to Parks and Businesses. Come Enjoy the Night Life and All This Great City has to Offer!