710 GEORGE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking

MOVE IN READY. WALKING DISTENCE TO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE . 3 BED AND 2.5 BATH CENTRAL AIR WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.ONE CAR PARKING DRIVEWAY PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE IN THE BASEMENT. MASTER BED ROOM WITH FULL BATH . EASY TO SHOW. SECTION 8 AND BRHP ALSO WELCOME.