All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 710 GEORGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
710 GEORGE STREET
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:30 PM

710 GEORGE STREET

710 George Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

710 George Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Heritage Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
MOVE IN READY. WALKING DISTENCE TO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE . 3 BED AND 2.5 BATH CENTRAL AIR WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.ONE CAR PARKING DRIVEWAY PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE IN THE BASEMENT. MASTER BED ROOM WITH FULL BATH . EASY TO SHOW. SECTION 8 AND BRHP ALSO WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 GEORGE STREET have any available units?
710 GEORGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 GEORGE STREET have?
Some of 710 GEORGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 GEORGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
710 GEORGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 GEORGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 710 GEORGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 710 GEORGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 710 GEORGE STREET offers parking.
Does 710 GEORGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 GEORGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 GEORGE STREET have a pool?
No, 710 GEORGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 710 GEORGE STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 710 GEORGE STREET has accessible units.
Does 710 GEORGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 GEORGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland