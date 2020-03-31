702 Puritan Street

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom w/Den in Hampden - Charming 2 bedroom home in the Stone Hill neighborhood of Hampden boasts both original features and new renovations! The upper level offers two bedrooms and a shared hall bath plus a bonus den on the 3rd level. The fully fenced yard provides parking spaces for 3 cars. Additional features include Georgia pine floors on the main level plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE4618951)