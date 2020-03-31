All apartments in Baltimore
702 Puritan Street

702 Puritan Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 Puritan Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Charming 2 Bedroom w/Den in Hampden - Charming 2 bedroom home in the Stone Hill neighborhood of Hampden boasts both original features and new renovations! The upper level offers two bedrooms and a shared hall bath plus a bonus den on the 3rd level. The fully fenced yard provides parking spaces for 3 cars. Additional features include Georgia pine floors on the main level plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Management Group ~ Baltimore Property Managers
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

Check out our available listings:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4618951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Puritan Street have any available units?
702 Puritan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Puritan Street have?
Some of 702 Puritan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Puritan Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 Puritan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Puritan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Puritan Street is pet friendly.
Does 702 Puritan Street offer parking?
Yes, 702 Puritan Street offers parking.
Does 702 Puritan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Puritan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Puritan Street have a pool?
No, 702 Puritan Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 Puritan Street have accessible units?
No, 702 Puritan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Puritan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Puritan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
