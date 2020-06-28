7 E OSTEND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

ROOFTOP DECK! Federal Hill living at its best! This home features fresh paint, new laminated and carpeted flooring, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen countertop, two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, spiral staircase to rooftop deck, finished basement, patio, new smoke/CO2 detectors, and alarm system. Live here and you are in walking distance to Cross Street Market, M&T Stadium, Camden Yard, Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, Riverside Park, and downtown. This home is minutes from I-95, I-295, and I-83. What are you waiting for? Don't miss the charming original built-in wardrobe in the first bedroom!