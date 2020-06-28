All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

7 E OSTEND STREET

7 East Ostend Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 East Ostend Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
ROOFTOP DECK! Federal Hill living at its best! This home features fresh paint, new laminated and carpeted flooring, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen countertop, two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, spiral staircase to rooftop deck, finished basement, patio, new smoke/CO2 detectors, and alarm system. Live here and you are in walking distance to Cross Street Market, M&T Stadium, Camden Yard, Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, Riverside Park, and downtown. This home is minutes from I-95, I-295, and I-83. What are you waiting for? Don't miss the charming original built-in wardrobe in the first bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 E OSTEND STREET have any available units?
7 E OSTEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 E OSTEND STREET have?
Some of 7 E OSTEND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 E OSTEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 E OSTEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 E OSTEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7 E OSTEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 7 E OSTEND STREET offer parking?
No, 7 E OSTEND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7 E OSTEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 E OSTEND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 E OSTEND STREET have a pool?
No, 7 E OSTEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 E OSTEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 E OSTEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 E OSTEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 E OSTEND STREET has units with dishwashers.
