All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6901 HARFORD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6901 HARFORD ROAD
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

6901 HARFORD ROAD

6901 Harford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6901 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234
Woodring

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two rental units now available in Parkville area. Upper level unit is a newly renovated two bedroom with a full bath, new flooring and carpet and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances renting for $1200. Lower level unit is a one bedroom and one full bathroom unit with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, flooring, and paint. Lower unit rents for $950. Property is right off the bus line, near Northern Parkway, Harford Rd, Bel Air Rd and 695. Shops within walking distance. One assigned parking space. Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 HARFORD ROAD have any available units?
6901 HARFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 HARFORD ROAD have?
Some of 6901 HARFORD ROAD's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 HARFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6901 HARFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 HARFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6901 HARFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6901 HARFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6901 HARFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6901 HARFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 HARFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 HARFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6901 HARFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6901 HARFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6901 HARFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 HARFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland