68 S Morley St
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM
68 S Morley St
68 South Morley Street
No Longer Available
Location
68 South Morley Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
S Morley Street - Property Id: 163690
Large 3 bedroom home with parking in rear.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163690p
Property Id 163690
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5190964)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 68 S Morley St have any available units?
68 S Morley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 68 S Morley St have?
Some of 68 S Morley St's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 68 S Morley St currently offering any rent specials?
68 S Morley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 S Morley St pet-friendly?
No, 68 S Morley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 68 S Morley St offer parking?
Yes, 68 S Morley St offers parking.
Does 68 S Morley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 S Morley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 S Morley St have a pool?
No, 68 S Morley St does not have a pool.
Does 68 S Morley St have accessible units?
No, 68 S Morley St does not have accessible units.
Does 68 S Morley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 S Morley St does not have units with dishwashers.
