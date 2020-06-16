675 PRESIDENT STREET 1908

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool media room

Beautiful High rise unit "The Vue" in the heart of Harbor East. Freshly painted with new carpeting. Panoramic city view and all the amenities of Baltimore Premier Living including concierge, parking and elevator. Open Concept gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, bright unit with floor to ceiling windows. Private balcony for spectacular views. Access connection with MAC GYM facility including indoor pools and Theatres. Parking included. NO SHOWINGS SUNDAYS ***RENT WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE***