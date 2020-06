Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Bright and airy 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex. Eat in kitchen and separate living/dining rooms. Laminate through out house. Three large bedrooms. Washer/dryer on lower level and separate space to relax. Covered deck on back and good size yard. Parking on side of house. Rent includes water. Located on a bus route. Shows well! Must see! Voucher Accepted. Rent with option to buy.