644 Dover St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

644 Dover St

644 Dover Street · No Longer Available
Location

644 Dover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/18/19 Fantastic 1 bedroom EOG townhome tucked away on a charming cobblestone street in Ridgely's Delight! Conveniently located close to stadiums, commuter highways, transit access, University of MD Medical, and only 5 minutes to Inner Harbor attractions! Stylish interior offers large windows for added natural light, decorative fireplace, exposed brick accents, and wood flooring throughout! Thoughtfully updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances access to a rear deck with fenced garden. Upper level includes a comfortable bedroom with full bath while the finished lower level has a bonus full bath and den/office! Full-size washer/dryer included!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4930839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Dover St have any available units?
644 Dover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Dover St have?
Some of 644 Dover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Dover St currently offering any rent specials?
644 Dover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Dover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Dover St is pet friendly.
Does 644 Dover St offer parking?
No, 644 Dover St does not offer parking.
Does 644 Dover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 Dover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Dover St have a pool?
No, 644 Dover St does not have a pool.
Does 644 Dover St have accessible units?
No, 644 Dover St does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Dover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Dover St does not have units with dishwashers.
