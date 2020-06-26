644 Dover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/18/19 Fantastic 1 bedroom EOG townhome tucked away on a charming cobblestone street in Ridgely's Delight! Conveniently located close to stadiums, commuter highways, transit access, University of MD Medical, and only 5 minutes to Inner Harbor attractions! Stylish interior offers large windows for added natural light, decorative fireplace, exposed brick accents, and wood flooring throughout! Thoughtfully updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances access to a rear deck with fenced garden. Upper level includes a comfortable bedroom with full bath while the finished lower level has a bonus full bath and den/office! Full-size washer/dryer included!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



