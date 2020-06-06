All apartments in Baltimore
6407 Everall Ave

6407 Everall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Everall Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
range
oven
Call/text Mr Sidney for showing at (410) 925-3450 anytime Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm and call/text Sabrina at (443) 272-5962 anytime 7 days a week from 7am-7pm. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5214827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Everall Ave have any available units?
6407 Everall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 Everall Ave have?
Some of 6407 Everall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 Everall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Everall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Everall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6407 Everall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6407 Everall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6407 Everall Ave offers parking.
Does 6407 Everall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6407 Everall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Everall Ave have a pool?
No, 6407 Everall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Everall Ave have accessible units?
No, 6407 Everall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Everall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 Everall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

