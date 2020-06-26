All apartments in Baltimore
6406 Everall Avenue
6406 Everall Avenue

6406 Everall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6406 Everall Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Duplex style home with an updated kitchen, located in the East Rosemont. Tons of closet and storage space! Includes a large basement featuring a full sized washer and dryer. Upstairs has genuine hardwood floors! The entire home was freshly painted! This home has a driveway and street parking available. The area is quiet due to the home being located on a non-through street. Cats and small dogs accepted with a pet fee of $200. Gross monthly income must be 3x the rent or higher. Credit score must be 625 or higher. Water, heat and seasonal lawn service included in rent. Call Brie for questions/showings at 443-738-4484.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 Everall Avenue have any available units?
6406 Everall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 Everall Avenue have?
Some of 6406 Everall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 Everall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6406 Everall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 Everall Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6406 Everall Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6406 Everall Avenue offer parking?
No, 6406 Everall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6406 Everall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 Everall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 Everall Avenue have a pool?
No, 6406 Everall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6406 Everall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6406 Everall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 Everall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6406 Everall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
