6406 Everall Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Duplex style home with an updated kitchen, located in the East Rosemont. Tons of closet and storage space! Includes a large basement featuring a full sized washer and dryer. Upstairs has genuine hardwood floors! The entire home was freshly painted! This home has a driveway and street parking available. The area is quiet due to the home being located on a non-through street. Cats and small dogs accepted with a pet fee of $200. Gross monthly income must be 3x the rent or higher. Credit score must be 625 or higher. Water, heat and seasonal lawn service included in rent. Call Brie for questions/showings at 443-738-4484.