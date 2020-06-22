Rent Calculator
637 WYETH STREET
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM
1 of 6
637 WYETH STREET
637 Wyeth Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
637 Wyeth Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
**Off Street Parking** 2 bed 2 bath. Hardwood floors. Wide open 1st floor. So close to UM Baltimore, Ravens and Orioles Stadium, 10 minute walk to the Inner Harbor, This place has it all!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 637 WYETH STREET have any available units?
637 WYETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 637 WYETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
637 WYETH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 WYETH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 637 WYETH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 637 WYETH STREET offer parking?
No, 637 WYETH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 637 WYETH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 WYETH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 WYETH STREET have a pool?
No, 637 WYETH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 637 WYETH STREET have accessible units?
No, 637 WYETH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 637 WYETH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 WYETH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 WYETH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 WYETH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
