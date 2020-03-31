All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 631 South Eaton Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
631 South Eaton Street - 1
Last updated July 21 2019 at 3:07 AM

631 South Eaton Street - 1

631 S Eaton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

631 S Eaton St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
City living at its finest! Conveniently located between Brewers Hill and Canton Square, you're close to all that Baltimore has to offer. 631 S. Eaton is located minutes from 95 as well, so you can skip city traffic. This townhouse features a parking pad out back so you can avoid street parking, although it is widely available on the surrounding streets. Take in the city skyline from the rooftop deck or enjoy entertaining guests in the newly renovated kitchen. The home features high-end finishes and imported tiling from Italy, not typical of other city renovations. your furry friends are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Available April 1st but you can schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have any available units?
631 South Eaton Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have?
Some of 631 South Eaton Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 South Eaton Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
631 South Eaton Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 South Eaton Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland