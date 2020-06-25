All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

6301 Walther Ave

6301 Walther Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Walther Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Well-maintained 3 bedroom duplex in East Rosement/Waltherson. Just across from Burdick Park! Bright living area features wall-to-wall carpeting leasing to a separate dining room perfect for entertaining. Nicely-sized kitchen offers sleek black appliances, generous storage, and bonus breakfast counter. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with tiled soaking tub/shower combination. Lower level family room boasts its own full bath and washer/dryer for added convenience. Large fenced backyard!

Convenient to Belair Rd and E Northern Pkwy
30 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor
Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4839050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Walther Ave have any available units?
6301 Walther Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6301 Walther Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Walther Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Walther Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Walther Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6301 Walther Ave offer parking?
No, 6301 Walther Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Walther Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 Walther Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Walther Ave have a pool?
No, 6301 Walther Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Walther Ave have accessible units?
No, 6301 Walther Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Walther Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Walther Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Walther Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Walther Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
