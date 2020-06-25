6301 Walther Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

Well-maintained 3 bedroom duplex in East Rosement/Waltherson. Just across from Burdick Park! Bright living area features wall-to-wall carpeting leasing to a separate dining room perfect for entertaining. Nicely-sized kitchen offers sleek black appliances, generous storage, and bonus breakfast counter. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with tiled soaking tub/shower combination. Lower level family room boasts its own full bath and washer/dryer for added convenience. Large fenced backyard!



Convenient to Belair Rd and E Northern Pkwy

30 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor

Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE4839050)