All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 625 S PORT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
625 S PORT STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:42 PM

625 S PORT STREET

625 South Port Street · (301) 652-0643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

625 South Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing value and location in Canton WITH PARKING PAD! House has beautiful brick stair facade and stairway, cozy interior with laminate flooring throughout living room, kitchen, and bedrooms. Kitchen offers white cabinets & updated counter tops, as well as a full size washer/dryer. Layout best as a 1 bedroom plus office or additional living area.Just two blocks away from Patterson Park, 3 blocks from Ace Hardward and Safeway, and walking distance to both Fells Point and Canton nightlife and restaurants, this location is hard to beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S PORT STREET have any available units?
625 S PORT STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S PORT STREET have?
Some of 625 S PORT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
625 S PORT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 625 S PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 625 S PORT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 625 S PORT STREET does offer parking.
Does 625 S PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S PORT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 625 S PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 625 S PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 625 S PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S PORT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 625 S PORT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity