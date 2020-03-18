625 S PORT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing value and location in Canton WITH PARKING PAD! House has beautiful brick stair facade and stairway, cozy interior with laminate flooring throughout living room, kitchen, and bedrooms. Kitchen offers white cabinets & updated counter tops, as well as a full size washer/dryer. Layout best as a 1 bedroom plus office or additional living area.Just two blocks away from Patterson Park, 3 blocks from Ace Hardward and Safeway, and walking distance to both Fells Point and Canton nightlife and restaurants, this location is hard to beat!