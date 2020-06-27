All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

624 N Belnord Ave

624 North Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

624 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome
**MOVE IN BY THE END OF JULY AND GET 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT**
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Six Panel Doors Throughout Home
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Freshly Painted
-Close to Public Transit

(RLNE4996334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 N Belnord Ave have any available units?
624 N Belnord Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 N Belnord Ave have?
Some of 624 N Belnord Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 N Belnord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
624 N Belnord Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 N Belnord Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 N Belnord Ave is pet friendly.
Does 624 N Belnord Ave offer parking?
No, 624 N Belnord Ave does not offer parking.
Does 624 N Belnord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 N Belnord Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 N Belnord Ave have a pool?
No, 624 N Belnord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 624 N Belnord Ave have accessible units?
No, 624 N Belnord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 624 N Belnord Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 N Belnord Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
