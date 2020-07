Amenities

LEASE FOR JUNE 15TH & PAY $800 a MONTH! RARELY AVAILABLE in Brewers Hill. Well maintanied apartment. New paint and flooring. Lots of natural light. Nice room sizes. Enjoy the front porch on summer nights. Convenient to 95, Canton & all city living has to offer. No pets. Available Immediately. GOOD CREDIT & INCOME VERIFICATION REQUIRED!