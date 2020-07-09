All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
620 E 37th St
620 E 37th St

620 East 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 East 37th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning home located in East Baltimore! Features an open floor plan lay out, beautiful kitchen with updated kitchen cabinets, brand new SS appliances, pantry for more storage, 2 full bathrooms & finished basement. Laundry area included with full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard!

*Virtual Showings available
*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 E 37th St have any available units?
620 E 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 E 37th St have?
Some of 620 E 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 E 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
620 E 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 E 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 E 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 620 E 37th St offer parking?
No, 620 E 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 620 E 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 E 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 E 37th St have a pool?
No, 620 E 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 620 E 37th St have accessible units?
No, 620 E 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 E 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 E 37th St has units with dishwashers.

