620 E 37th St

Amenities
Stunning home located in East Baltimore! Features an open floor plan lay out, beautiful kitchen with updated kitchen cabinets, brand new SS appliances, pantry for more storage, 2 full bathrooms & finished basement. Laundry area included with full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard!
*Virtual Showings available
*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit