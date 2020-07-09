620 E 37th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning home located in East Baltimore! Features an open floor plan lay out, beautiful kitchen with updated kitchen cabinets, brand new SS appliances, pantry for more storage, 2 full bathrooms & finished basement. Laundry area included with full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard!



*Virtual Showings available

*Vouchers accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit