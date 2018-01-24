All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 617 S. Lehigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
617 S. Lehigh St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

617 S. Lehigh St

617 South Lehigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

617 South Lehigh Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Available May 1st!

Check out the 3D Tour!
https://vacancyfillers.com/properties/617-south-lehigh-street/

LOCATION
Located close to 95, 895, Canton, Fells Point and Johns Hopkins Bayview offering opportunity for engaging locally. That's not all, enjoy the new shops and restaurants to come at Yard56, Bayview Square and all along Eastern Avenue!

DESCRIPTION
This beautifully renovated 3 bed, 3 bathroom townhouse is fully updated with all the latest technology including bluetooth LED lights, speakers, wireless Nest thermostats, an alarm system and brand new stainless steel appliances. Features of this home also include a laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer, plenty of closet space and a parking pad!

This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

Please visit our website at www.zoulisproperties.com to view our current Residential listings or to apply for an available property today!
This beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms single family home features beautiful dark walnut floors throughout and open floor layout. Welcome to renting in the modern era, as this home features an alarm system, brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator,Gas cook-top,convection oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, laundry room with full size washer/dryer) and a parking pad to alleviate the headache of City parking. All 3 bathrooms feature Bluetooth LED lights and speakers allowing for you to sync music directly from your phone for an even more relaxing experience. That's not all, control your heating and air conditioning unit from your phone from any remote experience as this property features a wireless Nest thermostat which will make your home more energy efficient. Each bedroom has a customized closet offering the maximum storage space conceivable.

Conveniently located close to Johns Hopkins Bayview, I95, I895 and I695, minutes away from Canton, Fells Point and Downtown Baltimore!

Another great consideration of this rental property is the fact that it will be managed by Zoulis Properties Management Company, which offers tenants a number of tenant services and benefits from reporting maintenance issues to making payments directly online through their tenant portal! This is what renting in the 21st Century is supposed to look like!

Available Now!

Check out the 3D Tour!
https://vacancyfillers.com/properties/617-south-lehigh-street/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 S. Lehigh St have any available units?
617 S. Lehigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 S. Lehigh St have?
Some of 617 S. Lehigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 S. Lehigh St currently offering any rent specials?
617 S. Lehigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 S. Lehigh St pet-friendly?
No, 617 S. Lehigh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 617 S. Lehigh St offer parking?
Yes, 617 S. Lehigh St offers parking.
Does 617 S. Lehigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 S. Lehigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 S. Lehigh St have a pool?
No, 617 S. Lehigh St does not have a pool.
Does 617 S. Lehigh St have accessible units?
No, 617 S. Lehigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 S. Lehigh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 S. Lehigh St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland