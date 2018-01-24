617 S. Lehigh St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking

Available May 1st!



Check out the 3D Tour!

https://vacancyfillers.com/properties/617-south-lehigh-street/



LOCATION

Located close to 95, 895, Canton, Fells Point and Johns Hopkins Bayview offering opportunity for engaging locally. That's not all, enjoy the new shops and restaurants to come at Yard56, Bayview Square and all along Eastern Avenue!



DESCRIPTION

This beautifully renovated 3 bed, 3 bathroom townhouse is fully updated with all the latest technology including bluetooth LED lights, speakers, wireless Nest thermostats, an alarm system and brand new stainless steel appliances. Features of this home also include a laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer, plenty of closet space and a parking pad!



This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!



Please visit our website at www.zoulisproperties.com to view our current Residential listings or to apply for an available property today!

This beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms single family home features beautiful dark walnut floors throughout and open floor layout. Welcome to renting in the modern era, as this home features an alarm system, brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator,Gas cook-top,convection oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, laundry room with full size washer/dryer) and a parking pad to alleviate the headache of City parking. All 3 bathrooms feature Bluetooth LED lights and speakers allowing for you to sync music directly from your phone for an even more relaxing experience. That's not all, control your heating and air conditioning unit from your phone from any remote experience as this property features a wireless Nest thermostat which will make your home more energy efficient. Each bedroom has a customized closet offering the maximum storage space conceivable.



Conveniently located close to Johns Hopkins Bayview, I95, I895 and I695, minutes away from Canton, Fells Point and Downtown Baltimore!



Another great consideration of this rental property is the fact that it will be managed by Zoulis Properties Management Company, which offers tenants a number of tenant services and benefits from reporting maintenance issues to making payments directly online through their tenant portal! This is what renting in the 21st Century is supposed to look like!



Available Now!



Check out the 3D Tour!

https://vacancyfillers.com/properties/617-south-lehigh-street/