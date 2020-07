Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Town Home in Edmondson Village - Renovated.

Wood floors on main level, new carpet on upper level.

Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer.

All bedrooms on upper level with full bath.

Fenced front and back yards.

Huge front porch.

Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly fee.



4BR vouchers welcome. All programs considered.



