6141 PARKWAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Main Level Unit Available- One Bed, One Bath, Den & Kitchen. Freshly Renovated Throughout. Separately Metered. Tenants Share An Unfinished Basement w/ Tall Ceiling, Plenty of Storage Space, & Washer/Dryer.