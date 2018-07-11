All apartments in Baltimore
6141 PARKWAY DRIVE

6141 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6141 Parkway Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

Ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Main Level Unit Available- One Bed, One Bath, Den & Kitchen. Freshly Renovated Throughout. Separately Metered. Tenants Share An Unfinished Basement w/ Tall Ceiling, Plenty of Storage Space, & Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE have any available units?
6141 PARKWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6141 PARKWAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6141 PARKWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

