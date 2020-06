Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment with newer appliances throughout. New carpeting, newly painted and certified lead-free. Great fenced backyard. Owner also owns 6107, 6109 and 6111. This property is well maintained and a must see, minutes from Amazon Headquarters, 95, Canton and more. Owner of Property is a Maryland Licensed Real Estate Broker.