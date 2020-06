Amenities

Beautiful 3 level town home in heart of Canton. Gleaming hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 3 bedrooms, 2 full 1 half bath on main floor. Finished lower level and this amazing town even has a rooftop deck with beautiful views. Walking distance to Canton Square, shops, grocery store and I-95. This one is calling your name.