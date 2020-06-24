Rent Calculator
608 EATON STREET S
608 South Eaton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
608 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
QUAINT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. PERFECT STARTER HOME, GREAT INVESTMENT. AMPLE SPACE! CLOSE TO MANY AMENITIES IN THRIVING BREWERS HILLS. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 EATON STREET S have any available units?
608 EATON STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 608 EATON STREET S have?
Some of 608 EATON STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 EATON STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
608 EATON STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 EATON STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 608 EATON STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 608 EATON STREET S offer parking?
No, 608 EATON STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 608 EATON STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 EATON STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 EATON STREET S have a pool?
No, 608 EATON STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 608 EATON STREET S have accessible units?
No, 608 EATON STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 608 EATON STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 EATON STREET S has units with dishwashers.
