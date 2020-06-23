All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6004 Eurith Ave

6004 Eurith Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Eurith Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Come see this charming cape cod home. The gleaming hardwood floors in the lightly lit living room. The good size dining room for those family meals. Nice galley kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Off the kitchen is a nice porch that leads to the tree lined back yard. First floor has 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Also there is a large full bath. Second floor has a bedroom and a possible office or play space. Basement is unfinished with lots of space for storage. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Eurith Ave have any available units?
6004 Eurith Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Eurith Ave have?
Some of 6004 Eurith Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Eurith Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Eurith Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Eurith Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Eurith Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6004 Eurith Ave offer parking?
No, 6004 Eurith Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6004 Eurith Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Eurith Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Eurith Ave have a pool?
No, 6004 Eurith Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Eurith Ave have accessible units?
No, 6004 Eurith Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Eurith Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6004 Eurith Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
