Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5814 Pimlico Rd
Last updated April 26 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5814 Pimlico Rd
5814 Pimlico Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mt. Washington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5814 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in woodsy setting, yet near to urban amenities. 15 minutes to downtown, Johns Hopkins University. Safe, friendly neighborhood. All utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5814 Pimlico Rd have any available units?
5814 Pimlico Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5814 Pimlico Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Pimlico Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Pimlico Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5814 Pimlico Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5814 Pimlico Rd offer parking?
No, 5814 Pimlico Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5814 Pimlico Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Pimlico Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Pimlico Rd have a pool?
No, 5814 Pimlico Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Pimlico Rd have accessible units?
No, 5814 Pimlico Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Pimlico Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Pimlico Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 Pimlico Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 Pimlico Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
