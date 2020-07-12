/
/
/
mt washington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
409 Apartments for rent in Mt. Washington, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1983 Greenberry Rd
1983 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2036 sqft
1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome w/ W/D & CAC! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
34 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
980 sqft
The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
12 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1150 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6233 WOODCREST AVENUE
6233 Woodcrest Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
Super cute stone cottage on a corner lot in the heart of the awesome Cheswolde neighborhood! Stone's throw from Pikesville, Upper Park Heights, and Mt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4624 Pimlico Ave
4624 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Updated Townhome Available Now - Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4541 Lanier Ave
4541 Lanier Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1620 sqft
Newly Updated - **Rent to Buy** BAD CREDIT OK - YOUR INCOME IS YOUR APPROVAL! PERFECT for those who want to own a house but need to get their credit in shape! You'll have time to work on your credit while already living in the house! You must have
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5802 Narcissus Ave Unit 2B
5802 Narcissus Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment on Quiet Block Property Highlights -Spacious Rooms -New Carpet -2 Level Apartment -Quiet Block -Large Backyard for Entertaining -Section 8 Accepted (RLNE5755880)
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7035 Toby Drive
7035 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1298 sqft
2 bed/2 bath condo with office in friendly Baltimore neighborhood. Open floor plan with large windows creates a bright and airy atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
18 CROSS KEYS ROAD
18 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in The Village of Cross Keys, features wood floors, balcony, 1 covered parking space, storage locker. Location, Location, Location. Come and experience what Cross Keys has to offer. Pool, Tennis Courts, Shopping, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103
1804 Snow Meadow Lane, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
931 sqft
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Large Two Bedroom Condo with Balcony and Pool - Welcome to the Rockland Run Condos. Enjoy this community offering many lovely amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5237 Linden Heights Ave
5237 Linden Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,147
Exceptional 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental home in Arlington (Baltimore)! - Clean 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home located in the desirable Arlington neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1104 Bellemore Rd
1104 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5100 sqft
The views from the house are amazing. Also, the location is close to 6 prep schools and Route 83. It is a short drive to downtown Baltimore and Towson. Tenant pays for cable, WiFi, water, and gas and electric
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6727 EVANSTON ROAD
6727 Evanston Road, Pikesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4282 sqft
Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2149 WOODBOX LANE
2149 Woodbox Lane, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
spacious 2nd floor 2br/2ba + den condo in the falls. nicely maintained. eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. master suite includes walk-in closet and private bath. generous sized 2nd bathroom & hall bath. laundry room. large balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B
6830 Hayley Ridge Way, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a loft now available for immediate rental! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral paint and carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and natural light throughout! Washer/dryer in the unit, and the loft is
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7045 TOBY DR #7045
7045 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Rarely Available and Beautifully Updated True 3 Bedroom First Floor Unit Is Now Available and Ready For You To Move Right In! Enjoy This Main Level Condo with Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen with Granite and Stainless, Living Room
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6624 CHIPPEWA DRIVE
6624 Chippewa Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
IT ISN'T EVERYDAY THAT A PRIME PROPERTY BECOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT SUCH AN AFFORDABLE PRICE!! SPACIOUS ROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BUILT-INS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. DRIVEWAY IS LONG ENOUGH FOR 2 CARS. LOCATED ON A QUIET COURT.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6805 PIMLICO DRIVE
6805 Pimlico Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2048 sqft
Rare, updated rental in the Summit Park neighborhood of Baltimore County. Spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors, first floor family room with ceramic floor and separate entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
2709 Hanson Avenue
2709 Hanson Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $995.00; IMRID8310
