Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5806 KENMORE ROAD
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

5806 KENMORE ROAD

5806 Kenmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

5806 Kenmore Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for rent in The Orchards! This delightful brick cape cod offers plenty of space and amenities for you. Featuring a spacious, light-filled first level with original wood flooring throughout, a wood-burning fireplace, a large den/fourth bedroom and a full bath. The kitchen has been updated to include everything you need: eat-in area, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a wine rack. The second floor features a large master bedroom with plenty of close storage and two more bedrooms. The basement is unfinished and ready for your to finish. The home also boasts 1 car garage parking and a long driveway to park additional vehicles. Located close to Roland Park shopping and schools, Lake Falls Village, Lake Roland hiking, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 KENMORE ROAD have any available units?
5806 KENMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5806 KENMORE ROAD have?
Some of 5806 KENMORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 KENMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5806 KENMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 KENMORE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5806 KENMORE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5806 KENMORE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5806 KENMORE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5806 KENMORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 KENMORE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 KENMORE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5806 KENMORE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5806 KENMORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5806 KENMORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 KENMORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5806 KENMORE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

