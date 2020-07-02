5806 KENMORE ROAD

Amenities
Available for rent in The Orchards! This delightful brick cape cod offers plenty of space and amenities for you. Featuring a spacious, light-filled first level with original wood flooring throughout, a wood-burning fireplace, a large den/fourth bedroom and a full bath. The kitchen has been updated to include everything you need: eat-in area, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a wine rack. The second floor features a large master bedroom with plenty of close storage and two more bedrooms. The basement is unfinished and ready for your to finish. The home also boasts 1 car garage parking and a long driveway to park additional vehicles. Located close to Roland Park shopping and schools, Lake Falls Village, Lake Roland hiking, and so much more!