5806 KENMORE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for rent in The Orchards! This delightful brick cape cod offers plenty of space and amenities for you. Featuring a spacious, light-filled first level with original wood flooring throughout, a wood-burning fireplace, a large den/fourth bedroom and a full bath. The kitchen has been updated to include everything you need: eat-in area, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a wine rack. The second floor features a large master bedroom with plenty of close storage and two more bedrooms. The basement is unfinished and ready for your to finish. The home also boasts 1 car garage parking and a long driveway to park additional vehicles. Located close to Roland Park shopping and schools, Lake Falls Village, Lake Roland hiking, and so much more!