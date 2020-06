Amenities

granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Masterpiece on Minnoka Ave! This beautiful 3 bedroom boasts new flooring, new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fantastic fenced in yard perfect for hosting gatherings with family and friends. Accepting section 8 and rent to own also available. Schedule your appt today!