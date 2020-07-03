All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

5500 LAURELTON AVENUE

5500 Laurelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Laurelton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Cozy Rancher in Hamilton HIlls offers 2 Bedroom 1 Bath large yard space great for entertaining. It also has a deck in the rear for outside eating or lounging a detached garage with side door entrance. 5500 Laurelton resides in a great school district for tenants with children. It is also close to major highways, malls, and town centers. This house will be great for single male or female looking to entertain guests, shop, and most of all relax. The large yard space will supply great area for kids to play or landscaping. Looking forward to you move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE have any available units?
5500 LAURELTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5500 LAURELTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 LAURELTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

