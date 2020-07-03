5500 LAURELTON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

This Cozy Rancher in Hamilton HIlls offers 2 Bedroom 1 Bath large yard space great for entertaining. It also has a deck in the rear for outside eating or lounging a detached garage with side door entrance. 5500 Laurelton resides in a great school district for tenants with children. It is also close to major highways, malls, and town centers. This house will be great for single male or female looking to entertain guests, shop, and most of all relax. The large yard space will supply great area for kids to play or landscaping. Looking forward to you move.