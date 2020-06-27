Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

537 Oakland Ave Available 09/16/19 Wilson Park 2bd/1ba with den apartment. Available 9/16! - Wilson Park 2bd/1ba with den apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Home also comes with a porch and yard. Available 9/16!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4266024)