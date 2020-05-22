536 S Bentalou Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Covered Porch Front Town Home in Carrolton Ridge in West Baltimore - Beautiful home recently renovated with hardwood floors on main level. Separate dining room and large eat in kitchen. Fenced back yard. Unfinished storage basement. Stack washer/dryer on main level. Upper level bedrooms and bath. Brand new carpet upstairs. Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



2BR Housing Vouchers Welcome!



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



(RLNE1855007)