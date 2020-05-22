All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
536 S Bentalou Street
536 S Bentalou Street

536 South Bentalou Street · No Longer Available
Location

536 South Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Covered Porch Front Town Home in Carrolton Ridge in West Baltimore - Beautiful home recently renovated with hardwood floors on main level. Separate dining room and large eat in kitchen. Fenced back yard. Unfinished storage basement. Stack washer/dryer on main level. Upper level bedrooms and bath. Brand new carpet upstairs. Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

2BR Housing Vouchers Welcome!

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com

(RLNE1855007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 S Bentalou Street have any available units?
536 S Bentalou Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 S Bentalou Street have?
Some of 536 S Bentalou Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 S Bentalou Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 S Bentalou Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 S Bentalou Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 S Bentalou Street is pet friendly.
Does 536 S Bentalou Street offer parking?
No, 536 S Bentalou Street does not offer parking.
Does 536 S Bentalou Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 S Bentalou Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 S Bentalou Street have a pool?
No, 536 S Bentalou Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 S Bentalou Street have accessible units?
No, 536 S Bentalou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 S Bentalou Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 S Bentalou Street does not have units with dishwashers.
