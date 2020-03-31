All apartments in Baltimore
Location

531 North Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 531 N Washington Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
531 N Washington Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome Near Hopkins with Parking! - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhome near Hopkins that’s just bursting with modern charm! Stylish open floorplan features hardwood floors and exposed brick accents with a modern architectural staircase! Large kitchen boasts tons of storage, plenty of granite counterspace, and stainless steel appliances! Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an impressive master suite with attached bath and relaxing private balcony! Additional features include a large laundry area with full size washer/dryer, mudroom, and coveted rear parking pad!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3199296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 N Washington Street have any available units?
531 N Washington Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 N Washington Street have?
Some of 531 N Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 N Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
531 N Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 N Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 531 N Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 531 N Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 531 N Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 531 N Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 N Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 N Washington Street have a pool?
No, 531 N Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 531 N Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 531 N Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 531 N Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 N Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
