Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

531 N Washington Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome Near Hopkins with Parking! - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhome near Hopkins that’s just bursting with modern charm! Stylish open floorplan features hardwood floors and exposed brick accents with a modern architectural staircase! Large kitchen boasts tons of storage, plenty of granite counterspace, and stainless steel appliances! Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an impressive master suite with attached bath and relaxing private balcony! Additional features include a large laundry area with full size washer/dryer, mudroom, and coveted rear parking pad!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3199296)