Gorgeous light filled condo in secured elevator building! Large open concept floor plan featuring living room/dining room area w/pass through to kitchen. Beautiful kitchen w/hardwood floors. Retreat in your private master bedroom with attached full bath & walk-in closets. 2nd Master Bedroom w/bath. 3rd bedroom/office. Convenient location to Baltimore and all major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have?
Some of 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.