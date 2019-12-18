All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE

5305 Wyndholme Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
Gorgeous light filled condo in secured elevator building! Large open concept floor plan featuring living room/dining room area w/pass through to kitchen. Beautiful kitchen w/hardwood floors. Retreat in your private master bedroom with attached full bath & walk-in closets. 2nd Master Bedroom w/bath. 3rd bedroom/office. Convenient location to Baltimore and all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have any available units?
5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have?
Some of 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

