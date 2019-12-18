5305 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Gorgeous light filled condo in secured elevator building! Large open concept floor plan featuring living room/dining room area w/pass through to kitchen. Beautiful kitchen w/hardwood floors. Retreat in your private master bedroom with attached full bath & walk-in closets. 2nd Master Bedroom w/bath. 3rd bedroom/office. Convenient location to Baltimore and all major highways.