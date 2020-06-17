All apartments in Baltimore
528 Maude Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

528 Maude Ave

528 Maude Avenue · (410) 354-1801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

528 Maude Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom + den townhouse with beautiful hardwood floors available now! Your new home features; a large living room with high ceilings, an updated beautiful open area kitchen, dining room, full bathroom with an over sized bathtub, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, a den that can be an additional 3rd bedroom and a basement for storage with washer and dryer hook ups. This property is completed with a fenced in front and back yard. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Maude Ave have any available units?
528 Maude Ave has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Maude Ave have?
Some of 528 Maude Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Maude Ave currently offering any rent specials?
528 Maude Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Maude Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Maude Ave is pet friendly.
Does 528 Maude Ave offer parking?
No, 528 Maude Ave does not offer parking.
Does 528 Maude Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Maude Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Maude Ave have a pool?
No, 528 Maude Ave does not have a pool.
Does 528 Maude Ave have accessible units?
No, 528 Maude Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Maude Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Maude Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
