528 Maude Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom + den townhouse with beautiful hardwood floors available now! Your new home features; a large living room with high ceilings, an updated beautiful open area kitchen, dining room, full bathroom with an over sized bathtub, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, a den that can be an additional 3rd bedroom and a basement for storage with washer and dryer hook ups. This property is completed with a fenced in front and back yard. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com