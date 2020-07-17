5263 NELSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Your new home is waiting for you!! This wonderful single-family home is complete with all of the finishes you have been waiting to experience and enjoy. The hardwood floors expand across this open floor plan, leading into your new kitchen. This kitchen, perfect for a chef or a novice, is adorned with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Through the back door you can relax on your back porch and gaze out into this spacious backyard. When you go up the stairs, you will be happy to see the spacious bedrooms and full bathroom before entering into your master retreat. This master bedroom has double closets, and an exquisitely designed master bathroom. The floor-to-ceiling custom tile work in the shower and stone top vanity will make you feel like every day at home is as lavish retreat.