Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

5263 NELSON AVENUE

5263 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5263 Nelson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Your new home is waiting for you!! This wonderful single-family home is complete with all of the finishes you have been waiting to experience and enjoy. The hardwood floors expand across this open floor plan, leading into your new kitchen. This kitchen, perfect for a chef or a novice, is adorned with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Through the back door you can relax on your back porch and gaze out into this spacious backyard. When you go up the stairs, you will be happy to see the spacious bedrooms and full bathroom before entering into your master retreat. This master bedroom has double closets, and an exquisitely designed master bathroom. The floor-to-ceiling custom tile work in the shower and stone top vanity will make you feel like every day at home is as lavish retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5263 NELSON AVENUE have any available units?
5263 NELSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5263 NELSON AVENUE have?
Some of 5263 NELSON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5263 NELSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5263 NELSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5263 NELSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5263 NELSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5263 NELSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5263 NELSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5263 NELSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5263 NELSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5263 NELSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5263 NELSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5263 NELSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5263 NELSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5263 NELSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5263 NELSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
