Home
Baltimore, MD
525 Sheridan Ave
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM
525 Sheridan Ave
525 Sheridan Avenue
No Longer Available
525 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated, new kitchen with granite counter tops, 3 bedroom 2 bath.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Sheridan Ave have any available units?
525 Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 525 Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
525 Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 525 Sheridan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 525 Sheridan Ave offer parking?
No, 525 Sheridan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 525 Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 525 Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 525 Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 525 Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Sheridan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 Sheridan Ave has units with air conditioning.
