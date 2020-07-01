522 S BELNORD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill

Canton row home with 2 beds and 2 baths on the top floor, unique center kitchen layout with two areas for living and or dining in front and rear of home on main floor. Wood floors on the 1st level and fresh carpet upstairs and in basement make it very comfortable. There is a finished basement that can serve as a 3rd bedroom. The house is conveniently located in Baltimore. It is an easy walk to the park or Canton square. The home offers a nice rear court yard perfect for BBQ's, plant garden or any number of other things.