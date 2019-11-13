All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

5216 Ivanhoe Pl

5216 Ivanhoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5216 Ivanhoe Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ivanhoe - Property Id: 163697

Large unit with finished basement and bath. This home is currently being updated and will be available for November 1st move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163697p
Property Id 163697

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Ivanhoe Pl have any available units?
5216 Ivanhoe Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Ivanhoe Pl have?
Some of 5216 Ivanhoe Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Ivanhoe Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Ivanhoe Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Ivanhoe Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Ivanhoe Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5216 Ivanhoe Pl offer parking?
No, 5216 Ivanhoe Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5216 Ivanhoe Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5216 Ivanhoe Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Ivanhoe Pl have a pool?
No, 5216 Ivanhoe Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Ivanhoe Pl have accessible units?
No, 5216 Ivanhoe Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Ivanhoe Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5216 Ivanhoe Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

