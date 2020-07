Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

**Best house in Greektown FOR RENT** Open floor plan with exposed brick and natural light throughout home. The home features a modern kitchen with ample cabinets and a bonus wine fridge! 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and partially finished basement. Laundry in unit and outdoor space for a BBQ! Beautiful finishes throughout this home! Move in and call 521 S Lehigh St Home!