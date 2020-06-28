518 E 38th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

518 E 38th - Property Id: 138834



Freshly renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath townhouse located on quiet majority homeowner block within the highly desired Waverly community. This property features an open floor plan, original hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels, new SS appliances, fully finished basement, in-unit washer and dryer central A/C and Heat.



Utilities are not included in the rent. Income of 3x monthly rent is recommended.



All interested applicants must be age 18 and over and complete the application process which includes a background check of credit, criminal, and rental history. No previous evictions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138834p

Property Id 138834



(RLNE5337025)