Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

518 E 38th St

518 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 East 38th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
518 E 38th - Property Id: 138834

Freshly renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath townhouse located on quiet majority homeowner block within the highly desired Waverly community. This property features an open floor plan, original hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels, new SS appliances, fully finished basement, in-unit washer and dryer central A/C and Heat.

Utilities are not included in the rent. Income of 3x monthly rent is recommended.

All interested applicants must be age 18 and over and complete the application process which includes a background check of credit, criminal, and rental history. No previous evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138834p
Property Id 138834

(RLNE5337025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 E 38th St have any available units?
518 E 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 E 38th St have?
Some of 518 E 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
518 E 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 E 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 E 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 518 E 38th St offer parking?
No, 518 E 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 518 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 E 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 518 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 518 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 518 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 518 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 E 38th St has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

