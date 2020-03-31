517 Campbells Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Vouchers preferred will take strong cash tenant

3 bedroom 1.5 bath nicely renovated and more. Call 443-272-5962 or 410-925-3450 for showing today.



Mininum requirements

1. -gross 2.5-3x the monthly rent before taxes

2. -no past evictions

3. -2 years of landlord & employment history

4. -able to get bg&e in your name

5. -ok with home inspection at your current unit

6. -no outstanding money judgements

7. -no criminal background in the last 7 years.

8. -must be ready to move in with the next 2-3 weeks or sooner with all money in hand

9. -must have full month security deposit and full month rent. You will need full security deposit to hold unit no money no hold of the unit. Credit issues might be a higher security deposit due at scheduled move in date. Absolutley no breaking up of security deposit paid in full at move in.

10. -vouchers must given current landlord 60 day notice and must have voucher and rta in hand.

11. -non-refundable application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older

12. PLS CALL/TEXT/EMAIL MR SIDNEY DISCH @ 410-925-3450 OR EMAIL HIM @ siddisch@gmail.Com to set up a showing you must call him 1(one) hour ahead of appointment to confirm appointment and time if no call he will not come to the appointment. If you miss your appointment, a no call no show or if he has to show you a 2nd time, etc it will be a $10 showing fee. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4774829)