Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
517 Campbells Ln
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:24 AM

517 Campbells Ln

517 Campbells Ln · No Longer Available
Location

517 Campbells Ln, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Vouchers preferred will take strong cash tenant
3 bedroom 1.5 bath nicely renovated and more. Call 443-272-5962 or 410-925-3450 for showing today.

Mininum requirements
1. -gross 2.5-3x the monthly rent before taxes
2. -no past evictions
3. -2 years of landlord & employment history
4. -able to get bg&e in your name
5. -ok with home inspection at your current unit
6. -no outstanding money judgements
7. -no criminal background in the last 7 years.
8. -must be ready to move in with the next 2-3 weeks or sooner with all money in hand
9. -must have full month security deposit and full month rent. You will need full security deposit to hold unit no money no hold of the unit. Credit issues might be a higher security deposit due at scheduled move in date. Absolutley no breaking up of security deposit paid in full at move in.
10. -vouchers must given current landlord 60 day notice and must have voucher and rta in hand.
11. -non-refundable application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older
12. PLS CALL/TEXT/EMAIL MR SIDNEY DISCH @ 410-925-3450 OR EMAIL HIM @ siddisch@gmail.Com to set up a showing you must call him 1(one) hour ahead of appointment to confirm appointment and time if no call he will not come to the appointment. If you miss your appointment, a no call no show or if he has to show you a 2nd time, etc it will be a $10 showing fee. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4774829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Campbells Ln have any available units?
517 Campbells Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Campbells Ln have?
Some of 517 Campbells Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Campbells Ln currently offering any rent specials?
517 Campbells Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Campbells Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Campbells Ln is pet friendly.
Does 517 Campbells Ln offer parking?
Yes, 517 Campbells Ln offers parking.
Does 517 Campbells Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Campbells Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Campbells Ln have a pool?
No, 517 Campbells Ln does not have a pool.
Does 517 Campbells Ln have accessible units?
No, 517 Campbells Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Campbells Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Campbells Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
