Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

515 S ROBINSON STREET

515 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Extremely well maintained & recently improved End of Group townhome in the Canton / Patterson Park area. Private Parking Pad out back. Awesome roof top deck with amazing views. 1 block from Patterson Park & a short walk to Canton Square. Lots of cabinet & countertop space in the updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & a breakfast bar. Newly renovated full bathroom. Spacious basement with washer/dryer and storage room. No vouchers/section8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
515 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 S ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 515 S ROBINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
515 S ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 515 S ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 515 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 515 S ROBINSON STREET offers parking.
Does 515 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 S ROBINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 515 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 515 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 515 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 S ROBINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
