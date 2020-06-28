515 S ROBINSON STREET

515 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Extremely well maintained & recently improved End of Group townhome in the Canton / Patterson Park area. Private Parking Pad out back. Awesome roof top deck with amazing views. 1 block from Patterson Park & a short walk to Canton Square. Lots of cabinet & countertop space in the updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & a breakfast bar. Newly renovated full bathroom. Spacious basement with washer/dryer and storage room. No vouchers/section8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
