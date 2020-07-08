All apartments in Baltimore
512 S PORT ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:48 PM

512 S PORT ST

512 South Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 South Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated rowhome in the heart of Canton, close to shopping, restaurants and commuter routes! Neutral color palette, exposed brick, thoughtful updates throughout. Spacious living room hosting gleaming hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cooking, sparkling white cabinets, table space. A separate dining area and powder room complete the main level. The master bedroom is adorned with a vaulted ceiling, exposed brick, and walk-in closet. Generously sized second bedroom offering access to a wonderful wood deck. Covered rear patio and fully privacy fenced rear yard.3D Virtual Tour: http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/289679

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S PORT ST have any available units?
512 S PORT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 S PORT ST have?
Some of 512 S PORT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S PORT ST currently offering any rent specials?
512 S PORT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S PORT ST pet-friendly?
No, 512 S PORT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 512 S PORT ST offer parking?
Yes, 512 S PORT ST offers parking.
Does 512 S PORT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 S PORT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S PORT ST have a pool?
No, 512 S PORT ST does not have a pool.
Does 512 S PORT ST have accessible units?
No, 512 S PORT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S PORT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 S PORT ST has units with dishwashers.

