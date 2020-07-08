512 S PORT ST

Amenities

Beautifully renovated rowhome in the heart of Canton, close to shopping, restaurants and commuter routes! Neutral color palette, exposed brick, thoughtful updates throughout. Spacious living room hosting gleaming hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cooking, sparkling white cabinets, table space. A separate dining area and powder room complete the main level. The master bedroom is adorned with a vaulted ceiling, exposed brick, and walk-in closet. Generously sized second bedroom offering access to a wonderful wood deck. Covered rear patio and fully privacy fenced rear yard.3D Virtual Tour: http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/289679