All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 505 W 27TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
505 W 27TH STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

505 W 27TH STREET

505 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 West 27th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well maintained and updated rowhome walking distance to JHU, Hampden and local restaurants. 2BR 1FB home with open room on second floor. Freshly painted and new carpet, updated HVAC system and Water Heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W 27TH STREET have any available units?
505 W 27TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 505 W 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
505 W 27TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W 27TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 505 W 27TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 505 W 27TH STREET offer parking?
No, 505 W 27TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 505 W 27TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 W 27TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W 27TH STREET have a pool?
No, 505 W 27TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 505 W 27TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 505 W 27TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W 27TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 W 27TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 W 27TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 W 27TH STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland