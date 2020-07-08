505 West 27th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211 Remington
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well maintained and updated rowhome walking distance to JHU, Hampden and local restaurants. 2BR 1FB home with open room on second floor. Freshly painted and new carpet, updated HVAC system and Water Heater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 W 27TH STREET have any available units?
505 W 27TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 505 W 27TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
505 W 27TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.